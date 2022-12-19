Over 16 lakh cybercrime incidents reported in IndiaDate: December 19, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
More than 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported in the country and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022, as per the data maintained by the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) allows easy reporting of all types of cybercrimes. Cybercrime incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State/UT law enforcement agency for further handling as per the provisions of law.
The portal is an initiative of the Government of India to facilitate victims/complainants to report cybercrime complaints online. This portal caters to complaints pertaining to cybercrimes only with special focus on cybercrimes against women and children.
According to the Union Home Ministry, the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters. So far, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs 180 crore have been saved.
A toll-free helpline number '1930' has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints. As per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 2021, Assam held the fifth position among the states which reported the most cybercrime cases.
A total of 4,846 cases were registered and 6,096 persons were arrested. To spread awareness of cybercrime, the Central Government has taken initiatives which include dissemination of messages through SMS, social media accounts i.e. Twitter handle (@Cyberdost), Facebook (CyberDostI4C), Instagram (cyberdosti4c), Telegram (cyberdosti4c), radio campaign, engaging MyGov for publicity in multiple media, organizing cyber safety and security awareness weeks in association with States/UTs, publishing of handbook for adolescents/students, etc.
The States/UTs have been asked to carry out publicity to create mass awareness against cybercrimes.
