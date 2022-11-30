INTERPOL and AFRIPOL collaborate in joint action against cybercrimeDate: November 30, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
Against the backdrop of the huge financial losses suffered by companies, businesses and individuals, the four-month operation (July to November 2022) saw officers detect, investigate and disrupt cybercrime through coordinated law enforcement activities utilizing INTERPOL platforms, tools and channels, in close cooperation with AFRIPOL.
The Africa Cyber Surge Operation was coordinated by INTERPOLâs Cybercrime Directorate and INTERPOL Support Programme for the African Union (ISPA) in collaboration with AFRIPOL.
The Operation and related events were funded by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the German Federal Foreign Office as part of their ongoing support to INTERPOL and AFRIPOL.
Add comment Email to a Friend