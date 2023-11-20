Computer Crime Research Center

Armenia signs second additional Protocol to Cybercrime Convention

Date: November 20, 2023
Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe has signed, in the presence of Secretary General Marija Pej?inovi? Buri?, the Second additional Protocol to the Convention on Cybercrime on enhanced co-operation and disclosure of electronic evidence (CETS No. 224).

The protocol provides a legal basis for the disclosure of domain name registration information and for direct co-operation with service providers for subscriber information, effective means to obtain subscriber information and traffic data, immediate co-operation in emergencies, mutual assistance tools, as well as personal data protection safeguards

