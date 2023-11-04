Unraveling cybercrime networkâs underground operationsDate: November 04, 2023
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
By:
As online sellers started denying deliveries to locations notorious for credit card fraud, underground reshipping schemes arose, employing individuals in the US and Europe to accept and forward stolen items to restricted areas. Services like the fake SWAT are dubbed âDrops for stuffâ within cybercrime circles. These illicit services recruit individuals, often unknowingly, to act as âdropsâ who receive the stolen merchandise and subsequently send it to fraudsters in restricted locations. The anonymity provided by reshipping networks allows cybercriminals to bypass traditional anti-fraud measures and continue to exploit stolen credit card information.
People who act as âdropsâ usually find work-at-home package reshipping jobs on websites such as Craigslist and other employment search platforms. The scams promise monthly wages and bonuses, but contact generally stops before the first paycheck is due. These unsuspecting individuals then become unknowing partners in criminal activities involving the movement of stolen goods. Unsuspecting âdropsâ can face legal consequences, and they are left without the promised wages, putting them in a challenging financial situation.
A substantial part of fake SWATâs income comes from acquiring up to 50% of the profits from âstuffers,â criminals who use stolen credit cards to buy high-value items and send them to a âdropâsâ location. These âstuffersâ can obtain goods without being directly linked to the crime, thus making it difficult for authorities to trace the stolen merchandise. Additionally, their collaboration with the SWAT team allows for an expansive network, resulting in a significant amount of profits that are essential for both partiesâ criminal operations.
How SWAT adapts and evolves to stay in business
Once the drop has been received and the package forwarded, the stuffer can sell the goods on the local black market. Phony SWAT has operated for nearly ten years under various names and leadership configurations. Over the years, the organization has managed to adapt and evolve in response to law enforcement crackdowns, making it increasingly challenging to dismantle.
As technology advances, both fake SWAT and other similar operations have utilized new methods to streamline their operations and stay under the radar, posing a significant challenge for authorities.
Add comment Email to a Friend