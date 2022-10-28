Computer Crime Research Center

Interpol says metaverse opens up new world of cybercrime

Date: October 28, 2022
Global police agency Interpol said it was preparing for the risk that online immersive environments ??“ the âmetaverseâ ??“ could create new kinds of cybercrime and allow existing crime to take place on a larger scale.

Interpolâs member countries have raised concerns about how to prepare for possible metaverse crime, Madan Oberoi, Interpolâs executive director for technology and innovation, told Reuters.

âSome of the crimes may be new to this medium, some of the existing crimes will be enabled by the medium and taken to a new level,â he said.

Phishing and scams could operate differently when augmented reality and virtual reality are involved, Oberoi said. Child safety issues were also a concern, he said.

Virtual reality could also facilitate crime in the physical world, Oberoi said.

âIf terror group wants to attack a physical space they may use this space to plan and simulate and launch their exercises before attacking,â he said.

Earlier this month, the European Unionâs law enforcement agency Europol said in a report that terror groups may, in the future, use virtual worlds for propaganda, recruitment and training. Users may also create virtual worlds with âextremist rules,â the report said.

If metaverse environments record usersâ interactions on blockchain, âthis might make it possible to follow everything someone does based on one interaction with them ??“ providing valuable information for stalkers or extortionists,â Europol said.

The metaverse became a tech buzzword in 2021, with companies and investors betting that virtual world environments will grow in popularity and mark a new stage in the internetâs development. Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta in October 2021 to mark its shift towards this idea.

But so far, this vision shows little signs of materialising. Metaâs stock value plunged on Thursday as investors voiced skepticism about spending on metaverse bets. Sales of blockchain-based assets representing virtual land and other digital possessions have also fallen sharply after a period of frenetic growth last year.




