European Cybercrime ConferenceDate: October 21, 2024
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
Held from 16 to 17 October, Europolâs European Cybercrime Conference provided a platform for discussing the latest trends and challenges in cybercrime.
More than 460 participants from 82 countries attended, including law enforcement officials, cybersecurity experts, and industry representatives, all focused on bolstering Europeâs security and resilience in the face of growing cyber threats.
This yearâs conference featured five key thematic blocks:
Impactful operations: Showcasing recent international law enforcement operations, this block highlighted the detection, investigation, and disruption methods employed to tackle cybercrime.
Accessing data for early disruption: This block explored opportunities for accessing data and examined the legal, political, and technical obstacles that impact the timely detection, investigation, and disruption of cyber threats.
Future cybercrime challenges: Focused on anticipating upcoming challenges in the cybercrime landscape, this block emphasised the need to stay ahead of evolving threats and proposed potential solutions.
J-CATâs 10 years of operational achievements: In celebration of the J-CATâs 10th anniversary, this block reflected on the taskforceâs creation, key early cases, current priorities, and future direction.
Leveraging technology for successful investigations: The final block examined how emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can be leveraged in the fight against cybercrime.
