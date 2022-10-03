How a team of 10 cops running a cyber crime helpline have recovered over Rs 32 lakh in 4 monthsDate: October 03, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
By:
The 1930 helpline that was launched across the country became activated in the city from May 17 this year. Since then, victims of various cyber frauds call the number and officials feed the data on the cybercrime.gov portal, which helps freeze the bank accounts into which money from fraudulent transactions is transferred. The 1930 helpline, which is functional from 9 am to 6 pm, receives as many as 20 to 30 operational calls daily from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Police Sub-inspector Rupali Kulthe, who is one of the two officers part of the team handling the helpline, told The Indian Express, âIt is an emergency helpline so usually we give priority to people who have lost money in the past 24 hours as there is a high probability that their money can be saved.â
Usually most of these calls last 10-15 minutes as the police officer on duty has to take down all the details, including the transaction ID of the fraudulent
transaction, from the caller. These details are then fed into the cybercrime.gov.in portal that is linked to the 1930 number. Complainants can directly log on to this portal and submit details about the fraud as well instead of calling on the helpline, an official added.
Add comment Email to a Friend