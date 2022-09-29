Grassley bill to fight computer crime passesDate: September 29, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
Grassley, the Republican who is Iowaâs senior senator, and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, were the co-sponsors of the National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, which was approved by the Senate Tuesday night.
The National Computer Forensics Institute opened in 2008. Located in Hoover, Alabama, it is operated by the United States Secret Service in partnership with the Alabama Office of Prosecution Service.
âDigital forensics is becoming more critical than ever in uncovering evidence that can help solve crimes and bring perpetrators to justice,â Grassley said in a written statement. âThe improvement of technology helps law enforcement stay better connected, more organized and even more productive in solving crimes.â
According to the senator, more than 18,000 people have been trained through the institute since 2008.
The bill now goes to the House of Representatives. Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley, said that since the bill is fairly non-controversial, the House could pass it quickly and send it to President Joe Biden.
