Become an Ethical Hacking and Cybercrime ExpertDate: September 29, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
By:
This extensive, 10-course bundle features training from leading instructors like Joseph Delgadillo (4.2/5-star instructor rating), Saad Sarraj (4.3/5-star rating), and Oak Academy (4.4/5-star rating).
The bundle's primary focus is on ethical hacking, teaching you the skills you need to test your network to identify vulnerabilities so that you can patch them up. Getting started, you'll learn how to set up a Kali Linux system, learn essential Linux system commands, and create a secure penetration testing environment. From there, you'll study wireless network security and learn how to hack using tools like Metasploit and Python, and scan your network for vulnerabilities with Nmap and Nessus.
Additionally, you'll learn how to crack a variety of encryption keys, learn WPA-Enterprise networks, and protect your OS and your WiFi access point against all kinds of attacks. There's also a course on Amazon Web Services (AWS) security management, in the event that you use cloud services. Finally, you'll get on the certification track to pass the CompTIA PenTest+ exam on your first attempt.
Add comment Email to a Friend