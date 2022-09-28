Ukrainian Authorities Arrests Cybercrime Group for Selling Data of 30 Million AccountsDate: September 28, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
By:
Reports show that the group specialized in the sales of 30 million accounts belonging to citizens from Ukraine and the European Union on the dark web and netted a profit of $372,000 (14 million UAH) through electronic payment systems like YooMoney, Qiwi, and WebMoney that are outlawed in the country.
âTheir âwholesale clientsâ were pro-kremlin propagandists,â the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said in a press release. âIt was them who used the received identification data of Ukrainian and foreign citizens to spread fake ânewsâ from the front and sow panic.â
It appears that the goal behind the campaign was âlarge-scale destabilization in multiple countries,â it stated, adding the hacked accounts were used to propagate false information about the socio-political situation in Ukraine and the E.U.
In recent weeks, searches were conducted at the suspectsâ homes revealed magnetic disks containing personal data as well as computer equipment, mobile phones, SIM cards, and flash drives that exhibited evidence of illicit activities.
Moreover, the development comes weeks after the agency moved to shut down two bot farms comprising nearly 7,000 accounts that were orchestrated to spread information designed to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine.
âTheir main activity was creation and promotion of accounts in social networks and messengers,â it noted. âThe group used the bots to spread panic in the region, for example, by disseminating disinformation and fake news from the front.â
