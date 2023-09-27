Cyber crime fears present massive opportunities for the industry: PwCâs Jim BichardDate: September 27, 2023
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
âThe amount of protection that currently exists for cyber is just a fraction of what could be provided. Although itâs a risk for reinsurers, there are also massive opportunitiesâ, Bichard said.
âWhat we find is that corporates want more cover, but they donât know how to obtain it. They donât actually know how to get the insurance in the first place.
âIt all starts from the insurance community supporting its customers, small and large businesses, and helping them to understand their risks better, and designing products that can really help them for the future.â
Moving forward, with AI being deployed by more companies across the sector, Bichard addresses whether he sees the technology creating more opportunities, or more issues for the industry.
âEveryone gets very excited about the speed of this technology and certain functions of it such as Chat GPT. But what really should be the focus is what problems can this technology actually solve? For example, can it be applied to claims and help settle claims faster, or even predict claims valuation?
âMost of the industry has not got to the stage where they are using AI at any scale, and what they are concerned about is that they donât just want to build AI models for their own sake. Instead they want it to solve problems.
âWith AI, it is making everyone think very hard about their protection and data quality, as well as their accessibility to data. It is also making those across the industry think about what are the priority areas where they want to apply AI against.â
