INTERPOL Working Group highlights cyber threats across the AmericasDate: September 19, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
For example, Costa Rica became the victim of large-scale ransomware attacks initiated by a group called Conti in April 2022. Starting in the Costa Rican ministry of finance, the cyber-assault ultimately involved 27 different ministries in a series of interlinked attacks. Contiâs action left parts of Costa Ricaâs digital infrastructure crippled for months, while at the same time disrupting public healthcare and the pay of some public sector workers.
One of Argentinaâs largest internet service providers, Telecom Argentina also suffered a major ransomware attack involving around 18,000 computers in 2020. In this incident, hackers demanded a $7.5 million ransom, while employees were prevented from accessing databases and internal VPNs.
In this context, the 7th INTERPOL Americas Working Group on Cybercrime met from 12-16 September in Buenos Aires, Argentina to assess threats and trends across the region. The meeting brought together over 90 participants from 32 member countries, 4 international organizations and 13 public and private entities.
