Russia`s cyber fog in the Ukraine warDate: June 18, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
Russiaâs state-supported cyberattacks increased both before and during its invasion of Ukraine. The moves are part of Moscow`s broader attempt to disrupt services and create intimidation and confusion. Up until now, however, the Kremlin has not launched a devastating cyberwar against NATO countries, despite numerous warnings in recent months.
Western experts are still uncertain whether fears of American cyber retaliation and the existence of a âMutual Assured Cyber Destructionâ (âcyber-MADâ) are the reason why such attacks have not materialized. But any further Western sanctions (such as the European Union`s declared oil embargo on Russia) will increase the risk of devastating Russian cyberattacks.
