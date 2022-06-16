Africa faces huge cybercrime threat as the pace of digitalisation increasesDate: June 16, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
By the end of 2020, 495 million people in sub-Saharan Africa subscribed to mobile services ??“ representing 46% of the regionâs population ??“ an increase of almost 20 million on 2019, according to GSMA, a telecommunications association. By the same time, 303 million people in the region were connected to the mobile internet. Registered mobile money wallets in Africa topped 621 million in 2021 ??“ a 17% increase on 2020. The value of Africaâs mobile money transactions jumped by 39% to $701.4bn in 2021.
Africaâs international internet bandwidth leapt tenfold to 12 terabits per second (Tbps) during the decade until 2019. In the next ten years, the number of internet users in Africa is expected to surge by 11% ??“ representing 16% of the total global amount ??“ according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank. Furthermore, Africans have started to transition from 3G to 4G: in 2020, 4G accounted for just 12% of the continentâs mobile phone connections, but it is expected to surpass 28% by 2025, according to GSMA. Research from the IFC and Google states that Africaâs e-economy is expected to contribute $180bn to the overall economy by 2025, rising to $712bn by 2050.
