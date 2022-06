Cyber Crime ALERT: Have Been Cheated Online? Immediately Dial This Number

Date:Source: Computer Crime Research Center New Delhi: In this new era of digitalisation, online banking has become a necessity for everyone, despite the ever-present threat of cyber frauds. Although cybercrime was on the rise even before the onset of the Covid-19, reliance on online mediums for transactions since the pandemic has further accelerated this disturbing trend. So, if you ever become the target of a scammer, you should immediately call 1930 in case any money has been debited from your accounts fraudulently.Report any instance of cyber fraud instantaneouslyIn the scenario where you are convinced that you have been a victim of a cybercrime, immediately report the incident on the national pan-India 1930. Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, introduced 1930 as the Cyber Financial Fraud helpline to help people in distress if someone fraudulently withdraws money from their accounts or digital wallets or misuses their credit /debit cards.Alternatively, such crimes can also be reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal(www.cybercrime.gov.in). This portal is connected to all the financial intermediaries like banks, wallets and online merchants. The Cyber Crime Wing of police uses this portal to communicate with the banks and so on to freeze the fraudulent transaction so that money can be stopped from going into the hands of fraudsters.