Cyber Crime ALERT: Have Been Cheated Online? Immediately Dial This NumberDate: June 06, 2022
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
Report any instance of cyber fraud instantaneously
In the scenario where you are convinced that you have been a victim of a cybercrime, immediately report the incident on the national pan-India 1930. Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, introduced 1930 as the Cyber Financial Fraud helpline to help people in distress if someone fraudulently withdraws money from their accounts or digital wallets or misuses their credit /debit cards.
Alternatively, such crimes can also be reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal
(www.cybercrime.gov.in). This portal is connected to all the financial intermediaries like banks, wallets and online merchants. The Cyber Crime Wing of police uses this portal to communicate with the banks and so on to freeze the fraudulent transaction so that money can be stopped from going into the hands of fraudsters.
