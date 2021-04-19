Computer Crime Research Center

59% of Indian adults fell prey to cybercrime in the past 12 months: Report

Date: April 19, 2021
About 59% of Indian adults have experienced cybercrime in the past 12 months, according to NortonLifeLock’s 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report. Collectively, cybercrime victims spent 1.3 billion hours trying to resolve these issues.

NortonLifeLock’s report is based on a survey of more than 10,000 adults in 10 countries, including 1,000 adults in India. The survey was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll.

According to the report, 36% of Indian adults identified unauthorised access to an account or device in the past 12 months. Almost half of them felt angry or stressed (49%) over the incident. Around 2 in 5 said they felt scared (42%) or vulnerable (38%), and 3 in 10 (30%) felt powerless.

Despite this, only 36% of them invested in security software or increased pre-existing security software. While 52% turned to friends for help, 47% contacted the company for a resolution, the report added.

