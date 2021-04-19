59% of Indian adults fell prey to cybercrime in the past 12 months: ReportDate: April 19, 2021
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
NortonLifeLock’s report is based on a survey of more than 10,000 adults in 10 countries, including 1,000 adults in India. The survey was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll.
According to the report, 36% of Indian adults identified unauthorised access to an account or device in the past 12 months. Almost half of them felt angry or stressed (49%) over the incident. Around 2 in 5 said they felt scared (42%) or vulnerable (38%), and 3 in 10 (30%) felt powerless.
Despite this, only 36% of them invested in security software or increased pre-existing security software. While 52% turned to friends for help, 47% contacted the company for a resolution, the report added.
