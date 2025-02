IX INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AND PRACTICAL CONFERENCE "INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL SECURITY: THEORETICAL AND APPLIED ASPECTS"

Date:Source: Computer Crime Research Center The aim of the conference is to facilitate the exchange of experience among scholars and practitioners, representatives of public authorities, and civil society institutions from Ukraine and leading countries of the world on addressing legal, social, and economic issues related to ensuring national and international security.The conference will focus on the following thematic areas:• Legal Development Issues for Peace and Security: Current challenges in ensuring international and national security; preventive activities and police security initiatives at the national and international levels; administrative and legal support for public safety and order; solutions to systemic problems in the protection of human rights and freedoms during martial law; legal issues of forming and implementing the state’s domestic and foreign policies; private law relations in the context of human rights protection.• Current Issues of International and National Security: Financial, economic, and information security; management in the field of national security; the linguistic aspect of creating a secure environment for individuals, society, and the state; integration of the gender component in various areas of public life and governance.• International Security as a Factor in Shaping Ukraine’s National Security: Modernization of the international peacebuilding network in the context of global and regional security challenges; the role of international institutions in peacebuilding and peaceful resolution of military conflicts; the impact of the ratification of the Istanbul Convention on mechanisms for ensuring gender equality during martial law.The conference will be held in a hybrid format. To participate, you need to complete a Google form (by scanning the QR code) by February 28, 2025 (inclusive).Zoom Link for Remote Participation in the Conference: