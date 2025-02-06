Computer Crime Research Center

IX INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AND PRACTICAL CONFERENCE "INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL SECURITY: THEORETICAL AND APPLIED ASPECTS"Date: February 06, 2025
MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE
DNIPRO STATE UNIVERSITY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS
INVITES YOU TO PARTICIPATE IN THE
IX INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AND PRACTICAL CONFERENCE
âINTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL SECURITY: THEORETICAL AND APPLIED ASPECTSâ
March 14, 2025
The aim of the conference is to facilitate the exchange of experience among scholars and practitioners, representatives of public authorities, and civil society institutions from Ukraine and leading countries of the world on addressing legal, social, and economic issues related to ensuring national and international security.
The conference will focus on the following thematic areas:
â¢ Legal Development Issues for Peace and Security: Current challenges in ensuring international and national security; preventive activities and police security initiatives at the national and international levels; administrative and legal support for public safety and order; solutions to systemic problems in the protection of human rights and freedoms during martial law; legal issues of forming and implementing the stateâs domestic and foreign policies; private law relations in the context of human rights protection.
â¢ Current Issues of International and National Security: Financial, economic, and information security; management in the field of national security; the linguistic aspect of creating a secure environment for individuals, society, and the state; integration of the gender component in various areas of public life and governance.
â¢ International Security as a Factor in Shaping Ukraineâs National Security: Modernization of the international peacebuilding network in the context of global and regional security challenges; the role of international institutions in peacebuilding and peaceful resolution of military conflicts; the impact of the ratification of the Istanbul Convention on mechanisms for ensuring gender equality during martial law.
The conference will be held in a hybrid format. To participate, you need to complete a Google form (by scanning the QR code) by February 28, 2025 (inclusive).
Zoom Link for Remote Participation in the Conference:
IX International Scientific and Practical Conference âInternational and National Securityâ
Time: March 14, 2025, 09:00 (Kyiv time)
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83772328508?pwd=bWUkDfRyL4FhZSPWE6typltasqtxdb.1
Conference ID: 837 7232 8508
Passcode: 111111
Participation is free of charge.
Contact Persons:
Mr. Denys PROSHYN, Head of the Department for Organization of Scientific Activities, Dnipro State University of Internal Affairs, email: [email protected], tel. +38 067 561 38 19;
Department of International Cooperation: [email protected], tel. +38 0675678646
