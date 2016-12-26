13th International Information Security Conference "Securitatea Informationala-2017"Date: December 26, 2016
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
The main purpose of this conference is the encouragement of scientific activity among students, post-graduate students and young scientists in the field of Information Security and the selection of young specialists for information systems of state and private organizations.
Within the framework of the International Conference are included the following subjects:
the legal basis of Informational Security;
the formation of the security politics of information systems;
the defence of intellectual property;
organization measures in the field of Information Security;
testing and certification of products and services in the field of Information Security;
cryptographic measures of Information Security;
risk estimation and risk management in information systems;
analysis of information threats and counteractions;
audit of security of information systems;
computer crime investigation;
economics of information security;
the shadow information economy.
The working languages of the conference are English, Romanian, and Russian.
Security.ase.md
http://security.ase.md/eng/en_concurs_2017.html
Add comment Email to a Friend