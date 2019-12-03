Predictions 2020: Will This Be the Year of Cybercrime-as-a-Service?Date: December 03, 2019
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
Security-breach news became so common in 2019 that readers' eyes often glazed over at the headlines. Ransomware and phishing, as in 2018, were out of control; state-run hackers were working around the clock and making money; passwords were leaked; sophisticated malware attacks kept spreading; data was breached and governments around the world once again worked around privacy rules—despite the first full year of the General Data Protection Regulation, a set of international rules set by the European Union in May 2018.
Oh, and don't forget the concerted nation-state misinformation campaigns from countries such as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran designed to influence U.S. voters through social networks in the 2020 major U.S. elections. Networks such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and others again found themselves spinning their wheels on how to mitigate hate speech, fake news pages, false memes and myriad other cultural poisons being published on their web pages.
Add comment Email to a Friend