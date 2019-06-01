Many are seeing the damage of cybercrime and identity theft firsthandDate: June 01, 2019
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
“These findings are absolutely staggering and show many people are seeing the damage of cybercrime or identity theft firsthand,” said Kristian Järnefelt, Executive Vice President, Consumer Cyber Security at F-Secure.
The survey finds that over half of the consumers have had a family member affected by some form cybercrime (51%). Malware or viruses are the most common threats encountered followed by credit card fraud then SMS/call fraud. One out of four users said that they have been impacted by several forms of cybercrime.
“It’s almost impossible to avoid using the Internet in 2019. Cloud services are now a norm, yet we don’t always know what information about us has been collected, and where it’s stored,” said Järnefelt. “F-Secure’s B2B cyber security teams are already seeing many of these cloud services or businesses becoming lucrative targets for the criminals to steal massive amounts of consumer data.”
Businesses have increasingly accepted the realization that the question is not whether they will be breached but when. This means that even consumers who practice excellent cyber security can suffer the loss of personal data.
“Once personal information has been leaked, it is impossible to get it back. And you may not be aware of potential issues for years,” Järnefelt said. “It is a matter of speed in most of the cases. If consumers can react fast enough, criminals may well find their stolen goods are useless.”
Traditional cybercrime is still more prevalent than identity theft or account take-over, yet latter types of attacks keep increasing. Therefore, a comprehensive approach to consumer cyber security is necessary.
“Consumers deserve the same complete protection we offer our business customers but tailored to how we as individuals use the Internet,” said Antero Norkio, Vice President, Product Management at F-Secure. “We need to cover the full cyber security process from preventing threats from happening to adding new detection and response capabilities to know you’re under a targeted attack.”
Add comment Email to a Friend