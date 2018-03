The 1st International Conference on Networking, Information Systems & Security April 27-28, 2018, Tangier, Morocco

Date:Source: Computer Crime Research Center NISS is a comprehensive conference focused on the various aspects of advances in Information systems, Security and Networking Technologies. The main purpose of NISS 2018 is to improve our research by achieving the highest capability and encourage open discussions on recent advances in computer communication and information technologies.Authors are invited to submit original unpublished manuscripts that demonstrate recent advances in computer communications, wireless/mobile networks, information systems and security in the theoretical and practical aspects. Accepted papers will be published in the proceedings with an assigned ISBN number.The NISS'18 proceedings will be submitted for indexing in Springer (Pending)Selected papers will be published (free) in a Scopus and Inspec Indexed journals :International Journal of Embedded and Real-Time Communication Systems (IJERTCS);International Journal of Digital Crime and Forensics (IJDCF)International Journal of Internet Technology and Secured TransactionsInternational Journal of Secure Software Engineering (IJSSE)Taylor &Francis Cyber-Physical Systems