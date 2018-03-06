Computer Crime Research Center

The 1st International Conference on Networking, Information Systems & Security April 27-28, 2018, Tangier, MoroccoDate: March 06, 2018
The 1st International Conference on Networking, Information Systems &Security (NISS 2018) is co-organized by the Mediterranean Association of Sciences and Technologies and the Faculty of Sciences and Techniques of Tangier.
NISS is a comprehensive conference focused on the various aspects of advances in Information systems, Security and Networking Technologies. The main purpose of NISS 2018 is to improve our research by achieving the highest capability and encourage open discussions on recent advances in computer communication and information technologies.
Authors are invited to submit original unpublished manuscripts that demonstrate recent advances in computer communications, wireless/mobile networks, information systems and security in the theoretical and practical aspects. Accepted papers will be published in the proceedings with an assigned ISBN number.
The NISS'18 proceedings will be submitted for indexing in Springer (Pending)
Selected papers will be published (free) in a Scopus and Inspec Indexed journals :
International Journal of Embedded and Real-Time Communication Systems (IJERTCS);
International Journal of Digital Crime and Forensics (IJDCF)
International Journal of Internet Technology and Secured Transactions
International Journal of Secure Software Engineering (IJSSE)
Taylor &Francis Cyber-Physical Systems
IMPORTANT DATES
Paper Submission Due Extended to March 04,, 2018
Acceptance Notification March 18, 2018
Camera-ready Papers Due April 1, 2018
Author Registration Due April 8, 2018
Conference Dates April 27-28, 2018
