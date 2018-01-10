14th International Information Security Conference "Securitatea Informationala-2018"Date: January 10, 2018
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
To the attention of potential candidates.
We are pleased to announce a competition with the final goal of verifying theabilities level in the field of Information and Communication Technologies.
After registration you will be given information concerning both the period and conditions of competition as well as information regarding the server hosting a certain file. All you need is to identify the file and submit it to the Organizing Committee in due time.The winner will get a bonus !!!
This information will be updated later.
INVITATION
The Laboratory of Information Security of the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova announces the 14th International Information Security Conference "Securitatea Informationala-2018" (March 20-21, 2018, 10.00 AM, in 104B).
Conference organizers
The main purpose of this conference is the encouragement of scientific activity among students, post-graduate students and young scientists in the field of Information Security and the selection of young specialists for information systems of state and private organizations.
Within the framework of the International Conference are included the following subjects:
the legal basis of Informational Security;
the formation of the security politics of information systems;
the defence of intellectual property;
organization measures in the field of Information Security;
testing and certification of products and services in the field of Information Security;
cryptographic measures of Information Security;
risk estimation and risk management in information systems;
analysis of information threats and counteractions;
audit of security of information systems;
computer crime investigation;
economics of information security;
the shadow information economy.
If you would like to make a presentation up to 10 min, please contact us by March 1, 2017, 5 P:M.
The working languages of the conference are English, Romanian, and Russian.
Deadline of call and abstract admission is March 1, 2018, 5 P:M.
Please use the following format for your paper:
Format: A4, max. 6 full pages.
Font: 12 pt Times New Roman, single spaced, 2cm of margins on each side.
Layout: the author’s first and last names and affiliations should appear under the title that starts the abstract.
Title should be in capital font.
Pages should not be numbered.
Abstracts (in English) – 10 pt Times New Roman, single spaced, 2-3 lines.
The works must be transmitted to headquarters LSI, or by electronic mail, with specific mention to the International Conference "Information Security - 2018" to address: siconf [at] vle.ase.md
The working languages of the conference are English, Romanian, and Russian.
Organizing Committee:
Grigore Belostecinic, Dr. hab, rector, Academy of Economic Studies (Republic of Moldova)
Vadim Cojocaru, Dr. - Academy of Economical Studies
Leszek Fryderyk Korzeniowski, prof. nadzw. dr hab., president European Association for Security (Poland)
Tatiana Misova, Dr. - Academy of Economic Studies (Republic of Moldova)
Ion Bolun, DSc, professor, head of the Chair of Cybernetics and Informatics, Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova (Republic of Moldova)
Anatol Godonoagă, dr., associate professor, dean Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Informatics, Academy of Economic Studies (Republic of Moldova)
Veaceslav Perju, Doctor Habilitatus, Vice President of the National Council for Accreditation and Attestation of Republic of Moldova (Republic of Moldova)
Serghei Ohrimenco, Dr. hab. - Academy of Economic Studies (Republic of Moldova)
Teodor Tirdea, Dr. hab. - University of Medicine (Republic of Moldova)
Tudor Leahu, Dr.- University of Cooperation (Republic of Moldova)
Agop Sarkisian, Dr. – Academy of Economics (Svistov, Bulgaria)
Vladimir Golubev, Dr. - Computer Crime Research Center (Zaporojie, Ukraina)
Igor SOFRONESCU, Lt. Col., Dr., Assoc. Professor of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces "Alexandru cel Bun" (Republic of Moldova)
Viktor Blagodatskih, Dr. – Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University (MADI) (Moscow, Russia)
Veselin Dimitrov Popov,Dr. - Academy of Economics (Svistov, Bulgaria)
Olga Pugaceva, doctor, Francisk Skorina Gomel State University (Gomel, Belarus)
Anatol Prisacaru, dr., associate professor, head of chair of Information Technologies, Academy of Economic Studies (Republic of Moldova)
Valerii Domarev, Dr. (Ukraine)
Andrzej Augustynek, Dr., AGH University of Science and Technology (Krakow, Poland)
Vladimir Skvir, Dr., expert, Lviv Politechnic National University (Republic of Moldova)
Sergii Kavun, Doctor Habilitatus, Kharkiv Institute of Banking of the University of Banking of the National Bank of Ukraine (Kharkiv, Ukraine)
Constantin Sclifos, MCP, expert, Academy of Economical Studies (Republic of Moldova)
Vitalie Spînachi, LL.M., expert, primary village Carbuna (Ialoveni district, Republic of Moldova) (Republic of Moldova)
Tatiana Monasterska, dr., The President Stanisław Wojciechowski Higher Vocational State School in Kalisz (POLAND)
Ghenadie Ciobanu, Phd, senior researcher, National Scientific Research institute for Labour and social protection (Bucuresti, Romania)
Alexey Smirnov, Doctor, Professor, Kirovohrad National Technical University (Ukraine)
Altukhova Natalya, PhD, Financial University under Government of the Russian Federation (Moscow, Russian Federation)
Mihus Iryna, Doctor of Economic Sciences, The Bohdan Khmelnytsky National University of Cherkassy (Cherkassy, Ukraine)
Serghei Portarescu, dr., associate professor director MACIP ASEM (Republic of Moldova)
Dimitar Georgiev Velev, Prof., dr., University of National and World Economy (Sofia, Bulgaria)
Valeriu Cernei, expert, Moore Stephens Moldova, CISA, CRISC, ITIL (Republic of Moldova)
Anatoly Krapivensky, Ph.D. in Sociology, Institute of Youth Policy &Social Work (Volgograd, Russia)
Professor S.A. Ohrimenco
The Laboratory of Information Security
Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova
Banulescu-bodoni str.59, building B, of.504
Chisinau, MD-2005
www.security.ase.md
Or send via e-mail: siconf[at]vle.ase.md
Add comment Email to a Friend