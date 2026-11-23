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Co-Founder of 'RansomwareHelp' Indicted for Wire Fraud Over Ransomware Recovery Scheme

A federal grand jury in Rhode Island has indicted Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, 52, of Miami and Medellin, Colombia, on a wire fraud charge. According to KrebsOnSecurity, Palacio is the co-founder and chief technology officer of RansomwareHelp, a Florida company that for about six years advertised “advanced cryptographic tools” capable of restoring data locked by ransomware. Its website, now offline, urged victims not to pay criminals and claimed the firm never intermediated or paid ransoms on clients’ behalf.

The indictment, as described by Krebs, rests on an FBI sting. Agents posing as a ransomware-hit company and as a fictitious extortion group sent RansomwareHelp a fake ransom note. Palacio allegedly contacted the “attackers” to ask for their lowest price, was quoted 0.2 bitcoin (roughly $13,000 at the time), and then told the supposed victim that decryption would cost $13,260. After negotiating the criminals down to around $6,000 in bitcoin, he allegedly still billed the victim $16,010, made up of a $2,750 diagnostic fee and the full fee. Prosecutors allege the firm routinely paid ransomware groups for keys and marked up the cost to victims.

Krebs also described an earlier case from 2024, relayed by Paul Ihme of the firm Soteria. A small accounting firm infected with LockBit received a proposal from RansomwareHelp quoting $438,880, citing “510 preconfigured forensic servers” for brute-force decryption. Ihme called the technical claims implausible, and the victim ultimately paid through another firm at about half the price. These allegations are unproven, and the indictment is only a charge.

The case joins a series of actions against ransomware “recovery” and negotiation firms. Krebs notes the earlier charges against Zohar Pinhasi of MonsterCloud (who allegedly paid ransomware groups $8 million while charging customers $19 million) and a sealed October case against Edward Dubrovsky of Cybersteward, as well as a 70-month sentence in July for Angelo Martino over his role with BlackCat/ALPHV. Krebs says 404 Media reported on the indictment earlier in the week without naming the company.

Read the original report →