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Philippines Arrests Six Foreign Fugitives Linked to Cyber Fraud and Illegal Gambling Networks

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) says its Fugitive Search Unit has arrested six foreign nationals in separate operations in Cebu, Metro Manila and Cagayan, according to The Manila Times. Four Taiwanese nationals were allegedly found operating online fraud platforms from their workstations, and are wanted under warrants issued on 20 August 2026 by the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office; the operation followed a request from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

The other two are Chinese nationals. Yang Jiazhi, 31, was arrested in Parañaque City on 4 November and is accused of helping run a network of 360 illegal gambling websites and managing its international payments. He is wanted by authorities in Sichuan and is reportedly the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. Cheng Kun, 41, arrested in Cagayan, is wanted in Fuxin, China, over an alleged bogus overseas-employment scheme that defrauded a compatriot of 35,800 yuan. All six are held at the BI detention facility in Taguig.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the Philippines would not be a hiding place for foreign fugitives. The details come from a single report and have not been independently confirmed; no seizures were reported. The arrests add to a series of Philippine crackdowns on scam hubs, though the allegations here have yet to be tested in court.

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