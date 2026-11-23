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Hijacked Optimizely Scripts Served Card Skimmer and iOS Exploit Kits on 178 Organizations' Sites

On 16 November, attackers exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely’s web experimentation service to insert malicious JavaScript into customers’ project code, which was then served to site visitors from Optimizely’s own content delivery network. Analysis by Report URI found injected code in 188 snippets belonging to 178 organizations out of 1,611 it examined, and The Hacker News says the true figure is probably higher. Named affected sites include CNN, the BBC, Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM and Ledger. Because the content came from a trusted vendor with valid certificates, ordinary allow-listing of the vendor’s domain offered no protection.

Researchers described several payloads. One script swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses on pages, in forms and in the clipboard, and The Hacker News, citing researchers, says the attackers’ wallets received roughly $7,000 on the first day. A card skimmer was added later that day, capturing card details from site-hosted form fields but not from third-party payment iframes. Some visitors on older iOS versions were also loaded with exploit kits (identified as Coruna and DarkSword); the security firm Cynet said it saw retrieval of the kits but no confirmed compromise of a physical device. Report URI said the payload changed repeatedly over the day, and some sites were re-infected after an initial cleanup.

Optimizely said it blocked the vulnerable path, deployed a fix, removed injected code, ended sessions and revoked tokens, and is working with outside experts. Neither the company’s notice nor the press reports explain the underlying flaw or how the attacker gained write access to so many unrelated customer projects. KrebsOnSecurity, which reported on the incident on 17 November, noted that Optimizely later published an initial findings report. Dark Reading and Risky Business News also covered the campaign.

Only a minority of affected sites had a content security policy that would have fully blocked the payload, according to figures Krebs cited from Report URI, underscoring the risk of third-party scripts running with first-party trust.

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