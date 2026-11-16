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Maersk Probes WhiteArmor Ransomware Claim Tied to Legacy System From Past Acquisition

Danish shipping and logistics group Maersk has confirmed that an incident involving unauthorised access and data extraction affected one of its local legacy systems, inherited from a previous acquisition. The company says the incident is isolated, that there is no indication of impact on other systems or on customer and partner systems connected through APIs and EDI, and that it does not expect customer disruption. Its findings so far, it says, “strongly suggest” that no sensitive data has been disclosed.

The disclosure followed a claim by WhiteArmor, a ransomware group that reportedly emerged in October and says it has targeted more than 20 organisations. The group listed Maersk on its leak site, demanding $5 million in Bitcoin within 30 days and saying it holds roughly 100 GB of data. Reported claims include driver records, administrator and staff accounts, delivery receipts and recipient details, and mobile device logs. These figures are the attackers’ own and are unverified; outlets differ on specifics, with Security Affairs citing nearly 30,000 driver records and Cybernews citing more than 16,000 plaintext driver passwords.

Maersk has not named the affected system. Security Affairs and Cybernews both point to a platform linked to LF Logistics, which Maersk acquired from Li & Fung in 2022, but Maersk has not confirmed this. The episode is a reminder of the risk posed by inherited legacy systems after acquisitions, and it echoes the company’s 2017 NotPetya disruption.

The incident was reported by GovInfoSecurity (ISMG), with Security Affairs and Cybernews also covering the story.

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