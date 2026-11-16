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Seven Arrested in Romania Over Phishing of UK Tax Professionals and Near-£200m Fraud Attempt

HM Revenue & Customs announced on 12 November 2026 that seven people have been arrested in Romania as part of an international investigation into phishing attacks on UK-based tax professionals. The suspects, all Romanian nationals aged 32 to 47 (six men and one woman), were detained in Oradea, Craiova, Pitești and Bucharest, and 21 properties were searched. Romanian National Police’s Economic Crimes Directorate led the raids, with HMRC officers present.

Investigators allege the group phished accountants and tax agents to steal client data, then used it to submit fraudulent tax repayment claims to HMRC. The authority describes the case as an attempted fraud of almost £200 million, and says the great majority of the suspected claims were detected and blocked by its systems and that no UK taxpayer suffered direct loss. HMRC says it has contacted affected accountants and agents and secured their accounts.

The Crown Prosecution Service and Eurojust are supporting the case, and a joint Romanian-UK investigation team has been set up. Romanian legal grounds cited include unauthorised computer access, computer fraud and money laundering. HMRC says investigators have identified a wider organised network suspected of targeting tax authorities in Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. The suspects have not been convicted, and HMRC says inquiries are continuing.

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