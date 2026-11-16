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Extortion Group n0n Claims Theft of Nearly One Billion Expedia Traveler Records

A newly formed Russian-speaking extortion group calling itself n0n claims to have stolen nearly one billion traveler records from Expedia. Expedia has confirmed that attackers reached its systems through a compromised third-party data platform provider, in a supply chain attack that also affected other companies, but it has not confirmed the group’s figures and says its investigation is ongoing. The company says it contained the attack, brought in outside cybersecurity experts and that its platforms remain safe to use.

According to Security Affairs, citing Forbes, the claimed data includes more than 830 million loyalty-programme records from 35 programmes, 58 million traveler profiles, and over 333 million account records containing hashed password-like tokens. The group also claims millions of other records, including payment-card spending data linked to hashed email addresses, and source code. All of these figures are the attackers’ own claims; the component counts are not reconciled with the “nearly one billion” headline total. Security researchers cited in the report, from Wiz and Sentra, attribute the intrusion path to an abused stolen vendor key from Qubole, a cloud data platform provider.

n0n is described as emerging in mid-September and as focusing on data theft and extortion without deploying ransomware. SOCRadar, cited in the report, says its leak site lists 224 victims; the group reportedly names companies only if they refuse to pay. A negotiator quoted by Forbes, who is not involved in the Expedia case, suggested the claims may be pressure tactics. No ransom amount or deadline has been reported.

Security Affairs drew on reporting from Forbes and Skift, the latter of which first relayed Expedia’s confirmation.

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