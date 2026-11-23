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Europol-Backed Operation Seizes 100+ Servers Behind Fake Investment Trading Sites, Seven Arrested

Europol announced an international operation against a company suspected of supplying fraudulent online trading websites to criminal networks running investment scams. According to the agency’s summary, a coordinated action on 3 November 2026 involved authorities in Albania, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Kosovo and North Macedonia, supported by Europol and Eurojust. The German Public Prosecutor’s Office in Itzehoe led the investigation.

Investigators searched 17 locations and seized more than 100 servers along with other evidence and assets, and seven suspects were arrested. The suspected supplier is alleged to have provided the fake trading platforms used by call centre operators, who allegedly pressured victims into handing over their savings. Authorities say potential victims are located in at least 50 countries and estimate losses at more than EUR 4 million, a figure that may rise as the analysis of seized material continues.

Fake trading platforms are a common vehicle for investment fraud: victims see convincing but fabricated balances and gains on a website while their deposits go to the scammers. Targeting the supplier of the platforms, rather than individual call centres, is intended to disrupt many scam operations at once.

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