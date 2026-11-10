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Amplifon Americas Data Breach Exposes Health and ID Data of Hearing-Care Customers

Amplifon Americas, the Minneapolis-based US subsidiary of Italian hearing-care company Amplifon, has begun notifying customers of a data breach in which attackers copied files from certain internal systems between 18 January and 8 February 2026. According to the company’s notice as summarized by SecurityWeek and The Record, the exposed data includes names, contact details, dates of birth, driver’s licence and other government ID numbers, hearing and medical information, dates of service and health insurance details. For some individuals, Social Security numbers and financial information were also affected. The company says it contained the incident immediately after suspicious activity was detected in February and that it is not aware of any fraudulent use of the data; reviewing the stolen files took roughly eight months.

The number of people affected is disputed. SecurityWeek reports a figure of more than 1.3 million individuals, attributed to a Texas Attorney General filing. The Record, however, reports that the Texas filing lists 85,804 people and a Vermont filing 1,027, and says the 1,332,826 total comes from class-action law firms and a breach-tracking site rather than from Amplifon, which has not confirmed it. Amplifon did not respond to The Record’s requests for comment, and no hacking group has claimed responsibility.

The incident adds to a series of healthcare-sector breaches reported in 2026. Neither outlet reported details of the attack method, whether ransomware was involved, or what identity-protection services are being offered. The story was also covered by The Record, which reported the state-level filings.

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