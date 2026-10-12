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Alleged Core Qilin Ransomware Member Arrested After Extradition to Germany

German authorities announced the arrest of a Russian national suspected of being a senior member of the Qilin ransomware operation, following his extradition from Japan, according to reports from BleepingComputer and The Record on October 9.

The Record, citing Japan’s National Police Agency, reported that Japanese authorities had first detained the suspect after investigators tied him to the Qilin group, then transferred him to German custody to face prosecution there. German prosecutors describe him as a core operator rather than a low-level affiliate, though full details of the charges against him have not been made public.

Qilin is a ransomware-as-a-service operation that security researchers have tracked since 2022 and have linked to attacks on hospitals, manufacturers and other organizations across numerous countries. The arrest marks one of the more significant law enforcement actions to date against an individual described as central to the group’s operations, though it is not expected to end Qilin’s activity on its own, given the group’s affiliate-based structure.

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