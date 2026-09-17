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Five Alleged Black Axe Syndicate Leaders Extradited to US on Fraud Charges

Five men accused of leading the Black Axe cybercrime syndicate were extradited from South Africa to the United States on September 11, 2026, to face wire fraud and money laundering charges. Prosecutors identified the defendants as Perry Osagiede, Franklyn Osagiede, Osariemen Clement, Collins Otughwor, and Musa Mudashiru, alleging they coordinated a large-scale internet fraud operation between 2011 and 2021 built around advance-fee schemes and romance scams targeting victims in the United States.

According to the indictment, the group used fake identities, dating sites, social media, and internet-based phone numbers to cultivate fraudulent romantic relationships with victims before persuading them to send money. When targets balked, investigators say the defendants turned to coercion, including threats to publish intimate photos, to extract payments. The FBI’s Newark field office led the case, with the agency’s special agent in charge crediting international cooperation for reaching the defendants, who had been arrested in South Africa back in 2021 at the United States’ request. If convicted, the men face up to 20 years in prison each for wire fraud and money laundering, plus an additional two years for aggravated identity theft.

Black Axe, founded in Nigeria in 1977, has evolved from a campus fraternity into one of the world’s most extensive cybercrime networks, with an estimated 30,000 members and a history of both violent activity and financial fraud. The extraditions follow a wave of recent enforcement action against the group, including “Operation Jackal IV,” a 22-country law enforcement effort last month that resulted in 58 arrests and identified 263 suspects tied to African-coordinated cybercrime networks, as well as a separate Spanish operation that detained 34 suspects linked to the syndicate. The case underscores how romance scams and advance-fee fraud, often dismissed as low-tech crimes, continue to be run by organized transnational groups capable of laundering large sums through global financial networks.

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