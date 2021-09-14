A study conducted by a German consultancy firmDate: September 14, 2021
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
According to the study, commissioned by Correio Braziliense the number of cyber attacks, targeting Brazil in 2021 has already exceeded 2020, with the number of ransomware attacks estimated at 9.1 million cases.
Ransomware attacks are the most costly due to ransom requests as well as those targeting the companiesâ infrastructure, which if paralysed, lead to the suspension of all operations and therefore great financial losses.
Partner-director and innovation expert at Roland Berger, Marcus Ayres, said âthe topic of cybersecurity has been evolving in Brazil and around the world over the last decade.
âToday, this is not only related to data security, but also to infrastructure.ââ
Cybercrime accounts for 6 trillion dollars losses in the world in 2021 alone.
