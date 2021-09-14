Computer Crime Research Center

cybercrime/55.jpg

A study conducted by a German consultancy firm

Date: September 14, 2021
Source: Computer Crime Research Center


A study conducted by a German consultancy firm, Roland Berger, has revealed that the United States (U.S.) tops the list of the main cybercrime targets worldwide followed by UK, Germany, South Africa, Brazil.

According to the study, commissioned by Correio Braziliense the number of cyber attacks, targeting Brazil in 2021 has already exceeded 2020, with the number of ransomware attacks estimated at 9.1 million cases.

Ransomware attacks are the most costly due to ransom requests as well as those targeting the companiesâ infrastructure, which if paralysed, lead to the suspension of all operations and therefore great financial losses.

Partner-director and innovation expert at Roland Berger, Marcus Ayres, said âthe topic of cybersecurity has been evolving in Brazil and around the world over the last decade.

âToday, this is not only related to data security, but also to infrastructure.ââ

Cybercrime accounts for 6 trillion dollars losses in the world in 2021 alone.

Add comment  Email to a Friend

Copyright © 2001-2013 Computer Crime Research Center
CCRC logo