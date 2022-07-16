Computer Crime Research Center

Cybercrime: how to protect yourselfDate: July 16, 2022
âIn the past, cyber-attacks only affected large corporations. Today, we are all victims and they have become popular. They are increasingly frequent in small companies or even private professionals, even demanding small sums of money as ransomâ, said the international president of the World Compliance Association, Diego Cabezuela Sancho (pictured) during the first National Congress on Digital Fraud Prevention and Cybersecurity organised by the association on 9 June 2022 in Madrid and which saw the participation of Iberian Lawyer as media partner.
The truth is that the pandemic exponentially increased teleworking as well as the different administrative procedures, online training or e-commerce, without the population, law firms, companies and institutions being prepared to face the new risks that this entails.
PREVENTION
Faced with this scenario, it is essential to raise awareness of the importance of implementing preventive models for cyber-attacks, as well as knowing the practical measures to protect information security. This is an essential aspect for both organisations and law firms and is closely linked to the function of compliance.
âAt Madrid City Council we had planned training on digital security and, once we were faced with the pandemic reality and teleworking, we managed to transfer it to a virtual level so that all of us who work there could protect ourselves from the threats to which we are exposed day after day. It is essential that everyone within their own organisation, company or public entity is aware of the prevention and protection of their information,â says MarÃa Ãngeles Prieto Arroyo, General Director of Economy of the Madrid City Council.
Cybercrime and cyberthreats are commonplace in todayâs world, and fishing is one of the techniques most commonly used by online criminals to steal confidential information from individuals and companies. Fishing is mainly a social engineering attack where the offender, known as a âfisherâ, impersonates a company or person, usually a service provider (such as banking, telephony, electricity, water, among others) in order to obtain the victimâs personal data.
