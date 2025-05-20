Computer Crime Research Center

Growing use of AI in cybercrimes as exploits, stolen credentials increaseDate: May 20, 2025
MANILA, Philippines ??“ Cybersecurity firm Fortinet, in their 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report released in May, found threat actors are relying more on AI and automation to enhance their attacks.
The firm said these threat actors are âincreasingly harnessing automation, commoditized tools, and AI to systematically erode the traditional advantages held by defenders.â AI has seen a boom in recent years, particularly with the rise of ChatGPT, and its use across sectors have been explored more ??” by hackers too, it would seem.
Fortinetâs chief security strategist, Derek Manky, said in a press statement that in order to fight the growing AI-powered threat, AI must also be leveraged for cyber-defense.
âThe traditional security playbook is no longer enough. Organizations must shift to a proactive, intelligence-led defense strategy powered by AI, zero trust, and continuous threat exposure management to stay ahead of todayâs rapidly evolving threat landscape,â Manky said.
Another cybersecurity firm reported findings recently as well that highlight the threat of AI in cybersecurity. In 2024, the firm found that there were 53 million bruteforce attacks in Southeast Asia or attacks that attempt to guess passwords to gain access to systems. The two biggest-hit SEA nations, Indonesia and Malaysia, experienced a 25% and 14% growth year-over-year in number of bruteforce attacks, and AI may have something to do with that, according to Kaspersky.
