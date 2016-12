Cyber crime: Hurdles Delhi Police face

Date:Source: Computer Crime Research Center Cybercrime is on the rise. Delhi Police, while registering cases for computer-related offences and for online posting of sexually offensive content, often finds itself hard-pressed to prove these crimes in court. Last year, Delhi Police registered 77 FIRs under the Information Technology Act, but could make arrests and file charge sheets in only half the cases. Of the 16 cases filed for publishing of sexually offensive content, charge sheets were filed in just four cases and three arrests were made. In 2014, the record was poorer. That year, the police could not file a single charge sheet in the cases on posting of sexually offensive content.The poor record of Delhi Police on online crime is perhaps due to the cyber cells being manned by cops who have little knowledge about the complexities of hacking.Let's see what are the major hurdles police face:IP address: Getting the IP address at the earliest is the biggest hurdle. By the time the details arrive, money is often withdrawn and probablyspentIP masking: When cops get details, they usually find the hackers using multiple IPs or operating through dark webs to hide their identityTech support: The cyber police unit consists of regular cops who lack expertise in IT-related issues. Police have to rely on private ethical hackersDos and Dont'sFor Individuals1. If your SIM gets deactivated suddenly, be alert and check your bank a/c and get the SIM activated asap. Change passwords frequently2. Have updated internet security programs in place3. Be careful while using ATMs4. Never entertain any request for information like PIN or a/c numbers from anyoneFor Firms1. Firms should have a single point of contact heading the finances with clients2. The system should be protected with updated firewalls and anti-malware programs. Passwords must be changed at regular intervals3. Any communication for change in remittance details should be routed through multiple authorities in senior levels.Any unusual changes and transfers of high amount should be kept on hold till confirmations4. The firms should conduct regular checks at the time of paymentsEconomic offence: EOW accepts cases where the loss is above Rs 2 crore. Most cyber frauds are below that amountCases under probe:Sept 2016: Crooks hack into the IT system of customs department, manipulating data and causing a loss of around Rs 50 crore to the exchequerJune 2016: Email address of the CEO of a firm hacked and the company made to pay around Rs 7 lakh as the hacker impersonated as the CEODec 2015: A south Delhi fi rm targeted by hackers who routed payments worth crores from the fi rm's Londonbased client to accounts in TurkeyNov 2015: A Delhi businessman's computer hacked, crooks demand $500Feb 2015: Cyber crooks based in NE states hack into the account of a Delhi businessman and make away with Rs 13.5 lakh in two transactions