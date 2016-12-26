Cyber crime: Hurdles Delhi Police faceDate: December 26, 2016
Source: Computer Crime Research Center
The poor record of Delhi Police on online crime is perhaps due to the cyber cells being manned by cops who have little knowledge about the complexities of hacking.
Let's see what are the major hurdles police face:
IP address: Getting the IP address at the earliest is the biggest hurdle. By the time the details arrive, money is often withdrawn and probably
spent
IP masking: When cops get details, they usually find the hackers using multiple IPs or operating through dark webs to hide their identity
Tech support: The cyber police unit consists of regular cops who lack expertise in IT-related issues. Police have to rely on private ethical hackers
Dos and Dont's
For Individuals
1. If your SIM gets deactivated suddenly, be alert and check your bank a/c and get the SIM activated asap. Change passwords frequently
2. Have updated internet security programs in place
3. Be careful while using ATMs
4. Never entertain any request for information like PIN or a/c numbers from anyone
For Firms
1. Firms should have a single point of contact heading the finances with clients
2. The system should be protected with updated firewalls and anti-malware programs. Passwords must be changed at regular intervals
3. Any communication for change in remittance details should be routed through multiple authorities in senior levels.
Any unusual changes and transfers of high amount should be kept on hold till confirmations
4. The firms should conduct regular checks at the time of payments
Economic offence: EOW accepts cases where the loss is above Rs 2 crore. Most cyber frauds are below that amount
Cases under probe:
Sept 2016: Crooks hack into the IT system of customs department, manipulating data and causing a loss of around Rs 50 crore to the exchequer
June 2016: Email address of the CEO of a firm hacked and the company made to pay around Rs 7 lakh as the hacker impersonated as the CEO
Dec 2015: A south Delhi fi rm targeted by hackers who routed payments worth crores from the fi rm's Londonbased client to accounts in Turkey
Nov 2015: A Delhi businessman's computer hacked, crooks demand $500
Feb 2015: Cyber crooks based in NE states hack into the account of a Delhi businessman and make away with Rs 13.5 lakh in two transactions
