Computer Crime Research Center

In 3 years, India experienced a 350% trudge in cyber crime

Date:Source: Cybersafetyunit.com A joint study held by Assocham and PwC on Cybercrime in India found the number of Cyber-crime amplified by a high rate of 350% in India during the period 2011 to 2014. On Thursday, this shocking data revealed by Assocham-PwC jointly according to which the weak security protocols have made the cyber crimes and threats more vulnerable. The study project is named as ‘‘Protecting interconnected systems in the cyber era’ which involved top leading countries and their cyber frequencies to its research edge for study.In this research, all most every leading country including the US, China, Brazil, Europe, Algeria, Pakistan, Turkey, India, and the Arab and all most each of them is found to be highly crushed by the cyber attacks in past years. This study additionally characterizes that, the development of the web, digitalization, and Smartphone usage in Indian is entirely high which is impacting the digital hoodlums to center in it progressively that different countries.