Computer Crime Research Center

Mainone's new solution attacks cybercrime
Date: August 17, 2016
Source: Cybersafetyunit.com
Speaking during the launch of the solution, Chidinma Iwe, MainOne’s Chief Information Security Officer, decried the accelerated spate of cybercrime attacks globally, pegged at $400billion annually, and highlighted the looming trend in Nigeria, which has been estimated to cost the country about N127 billion annually.
Quoting the Akamai 2015 State of the Internet—Security Report which stated that the number of enterprise-targeted Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks doubled between 2014 and 2015, Iwe urged financial institutions, eCommerce, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and other enterprises to safeguard their networks and online assets against cyber-attacks by taking advantage of the new DDoS Protection Service offered by MainOne. According to him, the new solution. The service is specifically designed to improve organizations’ ability to effectively mitigate losses and operational disruption by cyber-attacks.
Speaking further, he said; “Africa has experienced an unprecedented increase in sophisticated DDOS attacks, and as the DDoS landscape continues to evolve, with stronger, more sophisticated attack methods, enterprises need to not only proactively protect themselves but also provide a scalable means of remediation. Our response to this challenge is our DDoS Protection Service, which provides a managed, always-on collection, detection and mitigation of complex DDoS attacks to support business operations of our customers. It is a scalable and reliable solution that protects your business and keeps your operations online during a DDoS attack by scrubbing data to your network to ensure zero disruption of network services.” Tayo Ashiru, MainOne’s Senior Marketing Manager, also commented on the solution.
He said; “One strong benefit of this solution is that Nigerian businesses can deploy it with zero lead time and without capital expenditure and foreign exchange.” In his comments, Tomer Erez, Radware’s Director of Sales, Africa, also stressed the need for enterprise customers to proactively defend themselves against online threats. He said; “The increase in frequency of DDoS attacks provides an opportunity for providers such as MainOne to mitigate attacks that can disrupt their customer’s networks.
This Managed DDoS solution with MainOne protects businesses in West Africa with premium-grade cyber security protection.” Also speaking during the event, Olufemi Fadairo, Head, Industry Security Services of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), expressed his delight with the new solution from MainOne as it reiterated the recommendations of IT experts that the country needed an in-country scrubbing center to safeguard against the increased flow of cyber-attacks and to comply with regulations requiring financial data to reside within the country.
The newly launched Managed Security infrastructure is hosted locally at MDXi, the premier Tier III data center in West Africa, built to help meet the rapidly growing demand for colocation, Managed Hosting and Cloud services within the region. As the only PCI DSS, ISO 27001 and 9001, and SAP Infrastructure Operations certified data center providing highly-available and highly-redundant world class infrastructure, MDXi will house the DDOS solution to detect and mitigate all types of network and application attacks. MDXi’s parent company, MainOne, continues to provide a range of enterprise solutions including Connectivity, Data Center solutions and Managed services which enable West African companies do business online.
