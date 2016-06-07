Computer Crime Research Center

Inside the world of cybercrime

Date: June 07, 2016
Source: fcw.com
By: Troy K. Schneider

Sometimes a reader needs a good old-fashioned crime story. And if that story happens to be true, is told by a former intelligence officer and teaches a great deal about modern cybercrime, so much the better.

David Locke Hall's "CRACK99: The Takedown of a $100 Million Chinese Software Pirate" recounts his role as a federal prosecutor in uncovering and ultimately shutting down an online marketplace selling stolen software that had military applications. The web of federal agencies that both collaborate and compete to fight online crime receive at least as much attention as the crime itself, but both aspects make the read worthwhile.

